Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,144 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Community worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCCO opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

