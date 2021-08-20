Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,776 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 13,918.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. ENGlobal Co. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

