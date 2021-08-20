Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTAQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,741,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

