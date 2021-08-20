Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 7.2%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.12. 14,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 581,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOSS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

