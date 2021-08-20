Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $422,274.58 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $422,274.58 and $311,866.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00868948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109953 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

