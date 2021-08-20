Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $10.55

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $11.23. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 407 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $710.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.