Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. 161,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,760. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.