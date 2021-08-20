Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.49. 349,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,443. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94.

