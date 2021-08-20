Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 470,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,294. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.