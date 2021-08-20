Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 291,277 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $16,138,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $12,509,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. 134,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,242. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.