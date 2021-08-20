GrafTech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 11,658 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the average daily volume of 1,032 call options.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in GrafTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GrafTech International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

EAF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

