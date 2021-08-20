Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 929,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 547,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,425. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

