Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.07 and last traded at $86.00. 458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.33.
Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
