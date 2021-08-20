Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.07 and last traded at $86.00. 458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

