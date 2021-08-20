Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

TSE GWO traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.62. The company had a trading volume of 318,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,928. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$25.17 and a twelve month high of C$39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock has a market cap of C$36.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.