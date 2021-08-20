Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 124.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,868,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 832.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 455,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 406,980 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 23.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,424,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

