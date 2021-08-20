Gregory M. Glenn Sells 1,866 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $45,328,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

