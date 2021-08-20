Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

NYSE:ASR opened at $170.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $104.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

