Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to Hold

Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 146.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.