GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 433 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82.

