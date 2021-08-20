GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,311 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $202,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

MP Materials stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.09 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

