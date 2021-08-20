GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.