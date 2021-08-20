GWM Advisors LLC Invests $543,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 489,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $22,531,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

