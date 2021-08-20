GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 130,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period.

IBND opened at $36.13 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

