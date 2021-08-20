H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of FUL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.59. 6,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,833,470.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $976,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

