H. Ralph Snodgrass Purchases 3,750 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) insider H. Ralph Snodgrass acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $10,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

