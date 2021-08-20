H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65.

On Wednesday, July 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10.

On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 154,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,139. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $91.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.