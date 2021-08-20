Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by 335.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 3.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

