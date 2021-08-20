Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.76. 288,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,296. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

