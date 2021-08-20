Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 399 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,873. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

FFIV stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.80. 13,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.52. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.