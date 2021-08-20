Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.77. 891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

