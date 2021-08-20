Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.2% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.96. The company had a trading volume of 226,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

