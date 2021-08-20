Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

