Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$18.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNSBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

