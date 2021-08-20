HARD Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.50 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $83.50 million and $15.21 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00146869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.34 or 1.00125464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00923481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.49 or 0.06627371 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

