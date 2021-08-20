Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

