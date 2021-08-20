Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $1,356,605.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $366.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

