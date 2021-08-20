Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
