Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.