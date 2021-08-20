Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.20 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

