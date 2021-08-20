Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 258 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals stock opened at $331.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

