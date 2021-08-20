Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 911 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 718,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 115,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

