Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $33.09 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $256.64 or 0.00524237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $156.99 million and $33.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 642,833 coins and its circulating supply is 611,682 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

