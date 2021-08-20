Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,542 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

BATS:NULG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 94,034 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

