Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 27 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $34.04 on Friday, hitting $2,747.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,575.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

