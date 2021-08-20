Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 365,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 119,022 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $331,000.

GRNB stock remained flat at $$27.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,452. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48.

