Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. 459,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

