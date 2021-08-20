Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,804 shares of company stock worth $26,034,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

