Hatton Consulting Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,477.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

