Haven Protocol (XHV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $871,651.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $66.97 million and approximately $871,651.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00009436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,050.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.80 or 0.06658000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $684.93 or 0.01396361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00370306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00141810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00566716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00346680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00309764 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,469,770 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.