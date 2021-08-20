HC Wainwright Cuts AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target to $5.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

