HC Wainwright Lowers Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $64.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $695.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 685,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,057 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

